Teen Stuck and Killed By Truck on Route 9 in Columbia County

A 14-year-old whom police believe was walking in the road was struck and killed by a pickup truck on State Route 9 in Clermont, NY.

That's according to State Police who are still looking into the circumstances of the early morning fatal crash. It happened at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Friday morning (Sept 23), troopers said, near where Route 9 and Route 8 meet in Columbia County - approximately 50 miles South of Albany.

At this time in the investigation, police have not released the name of the teen who was struck or the driver of the truck. In releasing preliminary information about the incident, state police said the victim was 'walking in the roadway'.

Police are still seeking information in the ongoing investigation, asking anyone with information on the 'events that led up to the crash' to reach out to them at 845-677-7300.

