Hospital Worker Accused of Stealing Protective Face Masks

One Cooperstown hospital employee has been charged and more arrests are possible in connection with the theft of medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities say 33-year-old Josie Wright of Morris has been accused of stealing face masks and alcohol prep pads from Bassett Medical Center.

According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Wright was a contracted employee at the hospital. She was arrested Monday morning and ordered to appear in Otsego town court.

Bassett security officials late last week reported the theft of personal protective equipment from the hospital.

Investigators determined Wright had stolen face masks and shipped them to another person.

Sheriff Richard Devlin said other employees may have taken protective equipment from the hospital and sent the items to others.

It hasn't been determined whether the employees were personally profiting from the actions.

Devlin said the theft of critical medical resources is unacceptable and those who are identified "will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

