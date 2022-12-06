Rome Woman, 22, Killed in Crash Involving Tractor Trailer

A 22-year-old woman from Rome has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer that occurred on State Route 8 in Chenango County.

New York State Police say just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jasmine R. Morrison was a passenger in a van traveling south on Route 8 that ran into the back of a tractor trailer that was attempting to turn off of Route 8, onto Route 25 in the town of Columbus. Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the van, 24-year-old Tyler Stewart of Lee Center, had to be airlifted from the scene. Troopers said Stewart's injuries were serious but did not believe they are life threatening.

The operator of the tractor trailer is from Sherburne, NY, and did not report any injuries, troopers said.

The accident remains under investigation.

