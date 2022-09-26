Fatal Crash on Sand Hill Road Claims Life of 19-Year-Old Girl in Gardiner

Police are requesting help from the public as they continue to investigate a fatal crash in Ulster County.

Tragedy in Gardiner

Troopers and other emergency responders were called to Sand Hill Road / County Road 19 in Gardiner, New York at approximately 8:30pm on Friday, September 23, 2022 for a report of a crash.

According to a written release the New York State Police (NYSP) says that the results of their "preliminary investigation revealed that 19-year-old Hailee Witherel had been operating a gray Nissan Sentra northbound on Sand Hill Road when her vehicle exited the roadway. The vehicle entered a small pond and overturned, and Witherel was unable to exit the vehicle. Witherel was removed to the MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie where she was pronounced deceased."

The investigation regarding this crash is active and no information has been released as to what may have caused Hailee to leave the roadway. It is also not known at this time if any other vehicles may have been involved. No other physical injuries, however, were reported.

Witnesses Asked to Contact Police

Witnesses, drivers in the area with dashcam footage, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. The NYSP Highland Barracks may be reached at: (845) 691.2922.

At this time it is not alleged that a crime was committed. However, regardless of the area in which an incident has taken place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

