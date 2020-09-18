Police: Herkimer Man Charged With Impersonating Police Officer

Herkimer Police say they've arrested a man who was impersonating a police officer.

Local residents had filed at least three complaints with Herkimer PD saying a man was claiming to be a police officer, using a fake badge, and attempting to collect money for alleged unpaid fines.

Gary Perkett of Herkimer is charged with three counts of criminal impersonation in the first degree, criminal tampering, burglary, petit larceny, and unlawful imprisonment. Police say Perkett will answer those charges, along with 27 other charges from 14 open cases currently against him in the near future. Officers say many of those charges stem from his alleged attempts to scam others.

Perkett was sent to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility and is being held on $5,000 bail.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------