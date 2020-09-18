We were sad to see Utica's CNY Wing War Winner for 'The Best Tasting Wing' 2 years in a row had quietly closed - but were relieved to hear it's just temporary.

We first saw this post on Reddit Utica:

We then checked their Facebook page, and their last post was on August 21, 2020, with an apology:

We are so very sorry for our inconsistency in the last few months. We were closed last night and now unfortunately we aren’t open today either. We have experienced nothing but problems with our hood system. We hope to be up and running t tomorrow. We hope very much that you understand. Have a great evening folks

A neighbor who lives close to the pizzeria says they have been closed for a month now.

We were able to talk to Anthony Farda, the owner of Pie Squared, and he let us know the closure is just temporary. He says it all comes down to the fire-suppression hood that's been giving him trouble for months. "It's been an ordeal," Anthony tells us. He says the hood has finally been replaced and repaired.

Anthony says he plans to reopen in two weeks. In the meantime, he's been updating the menu for a grand reopening. "I really want to thank our customers for waiting for us to return, and for being so loyal," he added.

Cindy McMullen/TSM

Pie Squared Utica has been a consistent winner at the Central New York Wing Wars. Their creative and flavorful wings always get the judge's attention and votes.

We look forward to tasting whatever new creations they come up with and can't wait for the reopening.

Have a rumor or a question you want us to look into? Message us using the station app.