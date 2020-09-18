Craigslist Has Two Free Homes Up for Grabs in Schuyler

It's not often you get something for nothing. But Craigslist in the Utica-Rome area right now has two mobile homes listed for free.

They're both in Schuyler. The one located at 216 Joseph Street (below) comes with this description: Home is free. Must be moved out of the park on own or with the help of a mobile home mover. Water to the lot has been shut off and wont be turned back on. Would work great for an animal pen, like chicken coops or pigs.

Credit: Craigslist

View other pictures of the above home here with the full Craigslist listing.

The one at 335 Mary Street (below) features a similar description: Mobile home is free. Must be moved off the lot with the help of movers or yourself. Home needs alot of TLC. Would be great to use as a chicken coop or any other livestock animals. Water has been shut off at the lot and will not be turned back on until the home is moved out.

Credit: Craigslist

You can see other pics of the interior for the above home here with the full Craigslist listing.

