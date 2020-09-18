Over 3,200 Tickets Issued During STOP-DWI Campaign

Law enforcement agencies across the state issued over 3,200 tickets for impaired driving during the recent STOP-DWI “Drive Over or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The enforcement campaign ran from August 19th through September 7th.

The Governor’s Office says officers also issued more that 116,000 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations, including speeding and distracted driving.

"New York has zero tolerance for impaired driving and the results show reckless motorists will be caught and will be held accountable," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "Our message is simple: drive sober or plan for a safe ride home. Impaired driving puts you and all those sharing the road at risk - it's just not worth it."

Cuomo says New York's efforts to reduce impaired driving are succeeding.

Fatal crashes involving an impaired driver have decreased more than 19 percent from 2010 to 2019.