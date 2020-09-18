Windy Hill Orchard in Cassville Debuts New Apple Cider Slushies

Fall is in the air, and fall flavors are busting out everywhere in Utica, Rome, New Hartford, and all across the Mohawk Valley.

One particular flavor that's in heavy demand this time of year is apple. It seems to be just about everywhere you turn--from fritters to vodka to candles. Windy Hill Orchard & Farm Market is debuting their new Apple Cider Slushie. They have a couple of different versions of it to choose from, and they are pumped about it:

Hello from the orchard. We can't keep it a secret anymore. Starting this weekend we will be whipping up these beauties. Apple cider slushie, caramel drizzle, whipped cream, topped with half of a fresh apple cider donut with a dash of cinnamon. Or, go with a straight up apple cider slushie. Either way, you can't go wrong.

Windy Hill features a U-pick apple orchard, with lots of varieties of apple, pumpkins, fresh-pressed apple cider, cider donuts, baked goods, and beautiful views. They're located here: 577 East Street, Cassville, which is directly south of Utica, near the intersection of routes 8 and 20.

There's also an East branch of Windy Hill Orchard, which is in Castleton, part of New York State's Capital District.