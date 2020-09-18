Bills Will Be Without 2 Defensive Stars This Sunday

It looks like the injury bug has bitten the Buffalo Bills early this season.

The team announced today that both Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano will not play in Miami this Sunday. Both star linebackers were injured in the week one game against the New York Jets.

Milano hurt his hamstring in that game and did not practice at all this week.

Edmunds was suffering from a shoulder injury and saw only limited non-contact action this week during practice.

Edmunds recorded three tackles in the Jets game before leaving with his injury. Milano recorded an interception before he was injured last week.