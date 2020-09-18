The One House You NEED To See In Westmorland

Location, location, location. If you're looking for a home in Westmoreland, then this might be the one for you!

One Realty Partner of New Hartford/Rome has the perfect house for you to call home. This really could be THE one located at 7238 West Main St Westmoreland, NY 13490. Check it out!

The MOST ADORABLE, charming, spacious little Cape, has just hit the market. In the perfect location, this home is soooo close to EVERYTHING, but yet has a stunningly large lot that you don’t typically get when close to all the action.

This single-family 1,474 SF home is a 4 bedroom 2 bath house built-in 1953. It has its own driveway and a 2 stall garage.

The sellers have been working tirelessly to get this charmer in tip-top shape, painting throughout and polishing the impressive hardwood floors.

First floor features, eat-in kitchen AND dining room, spacious living room, full bath, AND the most delightful sunroom.

The second floor features a large open entertainment area, 3 bedrooms, AND another full bath.

There is also easy access to the backyard from the second floor, perfectly convenient for letting out your furry friends into the fully fenced in yard.

Take a look inside, and don't forget the virtual tour with One Realty Partners here.