A Utica man is under arrest following a parole check of a home.

The Utica Police Department says that officers from the UPD were called to assist on a parole check being made New York State Parole officers. They were conducting a check at a Utica home located on the 500 block of Henry Street at approximately 9:20pm on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

According to a written release from the UPD, "During the course of the visit they went to check a vehicle that was associated with the male. As they approached the vehicle an individual fled from the backseat and ran eastbound on Henry (Street) leaving the passenger door open."

At that time parole officers reported seeing a loaded 9mm handgun on the car's floor, in the vicinity of where the suspect was sitting before fleeing. Another person was in the front passenger seat at the time.

The UPD says that parole officers contacted them at this time after telling the front seat passenger to remain seated. That person, later identified as 21-year-old Nassir Hussein, was detained by officers.

When Hussein was taken out of the vehicle by police they say they allegedly found a loaded .38 caliber revolver under his seat.

Hussein was arrested and charged by a member of the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Unit with the following:

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Police have not released any information regarding the second suspect who fled.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

