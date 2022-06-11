Pittsford Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Phelps

Authorities are still investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place on Thursday.

Troopers were called to mile marker 327.9 on I-90 eastbound in the Ontario county town of Phelps, New York at approximately 2:40pm on Thursday, June 9, 2022 for a report of a motorcycle crash.

I-90 (Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway) near mile marker 327.9 in Phelps, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps (image captured November 2021) via Google Maps (June 2022) I-90 (Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway) near mile marker 327.9 in Phelps, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps (image captured November 2021) via Google Maps (June 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the New York State Police, the results of their preliminary investigation revealed that 72-year-old John M. McNamara of Pittsford, New York was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle "when he lost control causing the motorcycle to turn sideways and overturn, ejecting McNamara."

It is not yet known why McNamara lost control of the motorcycle.

The injuries that McNamara suffered proved to be fatal, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ontario County Coroner. He was brought to Geneva General Hospital for an autopsy.

The investigation is continuing.

Witnesses, those with dashcam footage, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

It is not believed that any other vehicles were involved. No other physical injuries were reported.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

