Macomb Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Theresa
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Jefferson County.
Troopers from the Philadelphia barracks were called to 31519 County Route 22 in Theresa, New York at approximately 3:19pm on Monday, August 1, 2022 after receiving a call about a motorcycle that had gone off the road.
When emergency responders arrived on the scene they say they found the motorcycle had gone down an embankment. The driver, later identified as 55-year-old Brett A. Vansant of Macomb, New York, had been ejected from the motorcycle.
Mr. Vansant was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to a written release from the New York State Police, their preliminary investigation led to the discovery that Mr. Vansant "was traveling north on County Route 22 when he failed to negotiate a left turn in the roadway. The motorcycle subsequently traveled off the east shoulder of the roadway and down an embankment causing Mr. Vansant to be ejected."
It is not yet known what caused Vansant to miss the turn. The investigation is continuing. No other injuries were reported and no other vehicles are believed to have been involved.
Witnesses, drivers in the area with dashcam footage at the time, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]