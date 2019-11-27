Picente Extends State Of Emergency In Oneida County

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is extending the State of Emergency that he first declared on October 31st after heavy rain led to severe flooding in parts of the county.

The initial State of Emergency was set to expire on November 30th. It will now remain in effect until further notice.

“I am directing all departments and agencies of Oneida County to continue to take whatever steps are necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure and provide assistance,” Picente said.

Picente says the county continues to offer $500,000 in assistance to home and business owners who incurred damages due to last month's flooding and $500,000 to municipalities as a 50/50 split for cleanup costs.

The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties is beginning the process of distributing funding to the home and business owners who have applied for financial assistance for repairs.

Herkimer County has extended its state of emergency to December 31 as crews across the county continue to address the widespread damage caused by the October 31st storm.