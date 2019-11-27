Make plans to see the longest Christmas lights festival in the world. The annual Winter Festival of Lights spans 5 miles and it's only a short drive from central New York.

Over a million visitors travel to Niagara Falls for the holidays to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays. The Winter Festival of Lights travels along the Niagara Parkway through the Niagara Parks Winter Wonderland and into Dufferin Islands and surrounding tourist districts. There's shimmering trees, twinkling lights, interactive illuminations and art exhibits.

Photo Credit- © WFOL.com

Channel your inner child on one of 15 illuminated seesaws that light up when in motion. Sit in The Loop to see beautiful images inspired by 13 fairy tales come to life. Walk through The Passage for a stunning experience as it changes colors.

Photo Credit- © WFOL.com

Fireworks shows are held every Friday night during the festival with bonus fireworks every night December 20 – 30 and January 1 -5 during the holidays. You can even download a map of the light tour at Wfol.com.

The Festival of Lights, that runs through January 12, is free but donations are suggested to help keep the festival running each year - $5 per person, $10 per car $1 bus tour.

Don't forget, if you're planning to travel to see the Festival of Lights this holiday, which is about a 4 hour drive from Utica, you'll need a passport or enhanced license to cross the border.

Winter Festival of Lights

