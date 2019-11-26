As we get ready for another blast of arctic weather across New York, one major household issue is bound to come up, where to set the Thermostat.

According to directenergy.com the ideal temperature for wintertime is between 68 and 72 degrees.

If someone is at home in the daytime, 72° F (22° C) is a good start, but aim for 68° F (20° C).

If everyone is away from home in the daytime, or you're asleep at night, we feel 66° F (19° C) to 62° F (17° C) is best.

Of course, it is always up to your personal taste. In my house, we usually have the temp set at 65 when we are home and 62 when no one is around.

So where do you set your thermostat?

