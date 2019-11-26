Boilermaker Announces New Year’s Day Registration

The Utica Boilermaker Road Race unveiled its 2020 logo today and also announced a limited-time registration window to celebrate the 2020 race.

The logo was designed by Ryan McGrogan of McGrogan Design, who also created the 2019 logo.

Race Director Jim Stasaitis say beginning at 12:00 a.m. on January 1st, runners will have 20 hours and 20 minutes to register for the 15K race, or until 2,020 spots are filled.

The special registration period is open anyone registering for the 15K, regardless of previous participation in Boilermaker events.

The race will continue to hold its traditional registration process in March.

For more information, visit boilermaker.com.

The 43rd running of the Boilermaker takes place on Sunday, July 12th.