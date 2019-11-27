Thanksgiving Themed Movies

There are movies for Halloween like Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream and there are movies for Christmas like Elf or A Wonderful Life. You can even turn on the Hallmark Channel and see a Christmas movie anytime right up until December 25th.

But there doesn't seem to be many Thanksgiving movies. We know about "It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown" and "Charlie Brown Christmas" but most of us don't know about the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving movie. Did you??? Me neither.

So if you're looking for a Thanksgiving movie to watch this weekend, here some real turkeys to watch.

Silence of the Yams: You want the kids to be quiet at the table. Threaten them with yams if they're not silent.

The Texas Coleslaw Massacre: The way that my Aunt Ethel makes coleslaw will kill you.

Casseroleblanca: When my Aunt Doris makes Casserole, it sticks to the wall and you blank out for days....The upside is you lose weight while unconscious.

To Kill a Walking Bird: Thanksgiving isn't complete without this holiday classic. Walking Birds are better than headless chickens. One holiday get together at the farm, my Uncle Russ and Uncle Rodney decided it would be a good time to do exactly that. You've heard "Off with their heads" and that's what they did to the chickens.

You've also heard the term "Running around like a chicken with its head cut off." Well, it became the "Screaming of kids as the headless chickens chased them." I still have nightmares.

Enjoy these holiday "classics" and Happy Thanksgiving ya'll.

Or try some of these real ones!

