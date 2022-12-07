Famous Photographer Opening His CNY Home for Rare Public Gallery

A celebrated photographer who's snapped such famous subjects as Mick Jagger, Stanley Kubrick and Queen Elizabeth II is hosting a rare public viewing of his work at his Central New York home this weekend.

A CAREER SPANNING SIX DECADES

90-year-old Dmitri Kasterine will showcase some of his favorite pieces at his Schuyler Lake home he shares with his wife Caroline on Saturday, December 10th and Sunday, December 11th.

According to his official biography, Kasterine was born in the UK in 1932 and began his career as a professional photographer in 1961 working for various publications. From his website:

Dmitri Kasterine has photographed numerous cultural and leading figures of the 20th century including Cindy Sherman, Johnny Cash, Roald Dahl, Mick Jagger, David Hockney, Jean-Michel Basquiat and H.M. Queen Elizabeth II. His work was on display at the National Portrait Gallery in London during the winter 2010 and is part of their permanent collection. The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery has recently acquired six of his portraits.

Kasterine's work led to a long association with renowned film director Stanley Kubrick, and attendees of his gallery will presumably see evidence of that. The event promises "Conversation, delicious food and good wine."

WHEN:

Saturday, December 10th • 5:00pm to 7:00pm

Sunday, December 11th • 1:00pm to 7:00pm

WHERE:

1441 County Highway 23

Richfield Springs, NY 13439*

(*This location is actually in Schuyler Lake, at the former Exeter Veterinary Clinic. The above address will take you to the correct location.)

To learn more about Dmitri Kasterine and see more of his work, visit kasterine.com.

