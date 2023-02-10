Take a Tour of Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Childhood Home in Upstate New York

With the recent news of a Philip Seymour Hoffman statue being installed at Rochester's George Eastman Museum, the Oscar-winning actor has been getting some new attention, 9 years after his untimely passing.

Hoffman was an Upstate New York native, growing up in Fairport, an upscale suburb 9 miles east of Rochester.

The Hoffman statue -- commissioned by James Declan Tobin and crafted by David A. Annond -- was first unveiled in Rochester last year, with plans to move it to New York City. Because of Hoffman's Upstate roots, those plans have changed, and the statue will live permanently outside of the George Eastman Museum's Dryden Theatre.

Many consider Hoffman a generational talent. He starred in over 60 movies and TV shows throughout his career, earning four Oscar nominations along the way, including a Best Actor win in 2006 for Capote. His star shined bright in every role, major or minor. Besides Capote, other memorable Hoffman films include The Big Lebowski (1998), The Master (2012) and Boogie Nights (1997).

William H. Macy, who starred alongside Hoffman in Boogie Nights, said "I don't think there's anything he couldn't do."

Like so many other talented artists, Hoffman struggled with demons offscreen. He passed away from a heroin overdose on February 2nd, 2014. He was just 46 years old.

With the minimal of internet sleuthing, we found Hoffman's childhood home at 23 Kings Lacey Way in Fairport. The home was listed last year on Zillow, and looks to have been sold in August of 2022.

Take a look at the gallery below for a glimpse inside Hoffman's upscale suburban childhood home in Fairport, New York:

