Oscar-Winning Actress Jodie Foster to Accept Award in Upstate NY

Jodie Foster, the celebrated filmmaker and actress who starred in such megahits as Silence of the Lambs and Taxi Driver, will be coming to Upstate New York later this month to accept an award.

THE GEORGE EASTMAN AWARD

Rochester's George Eastman Museum will be honoring Foster with this year's George Eastman Award, which is given to individuals for "their distinguished contribution to the art of film." The award ceremony will take place in the Museum's Dryden Theatre on Thursday, May 25th and is open to the public via ticketed admission. The festivities are set to begin at 8pm and include a conversation with Foster, a video package of her career achievements, and post-show party.

Interested in attending? Individuals can purchase tickets now through the official George Eastman Museum website.

Rochester's George Eastman Museum sits on the estate of Eastman Kodak Company founder George Eastman. Eastman's eponymous award dates back to 1955 and has been given to such Hollywood icons as Meryl Streep, Buster Keaton, Martin Scorsese and Charlie Chaplin.

CELEBRATING 6 DECADES OF ENTERTAINMENT

Foster, who's career spans six decades, was one of the biggest stars of the '80s and '90s. Her acting career began at the tender age of 6 in a variety of TV shows before landing her breakout role in Martin Scorsese's 1976 dark character portrait Taxi Driver. Playing the role of a child prostitute, she received a Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, becoming one of the youngest actresses ever to be nominated.

You can learn more about the George Eastman Award Ceremony & Gala at their official website.

