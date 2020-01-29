Ever Wonder What This Decal On A Police Cruiser Means?

The Albany County Sheriff's K9 Unit has their own Facebook page and this post about an important decal on the side of their patrol cars has gotten a lot of attention.

According to the story on www.wnyt.com these decals were added to Albany County Sheriff K9 unit's vehicles after new heat safety equipment was added. The new equipment monitors the temperature inside the cruiser to make sure it's safe for their K9 partner. So, if the deputy is away from their vehicle and for whatever reason the temperature gets too hot, the windows automatically would go down, a fan goes on in the back with the dog and the horn beeps alerting anyone nearby to call 911.

Apparently this is a trend in law enforcement agencies all over the country. It's nice to know our local law enforcement is taking good care of their four-legged partners.