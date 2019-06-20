Parking Lot Flooding New Hartford Shopping Center

As heavy rain poured into the Mohawk Valley Thursday, there were many reports of flooding across central New York.

Among there areas hit hard on Thursday morning was the New Hartford Shopping Center where several inches of water blanked the parking lot. These photos were circulating on Facebook later Thursday morning:

Flooding at the intersection of Route 5 and 13 in Canastota.