Little Steven Van Zandt spent three seasons starring in the Netflix show Lilyhammer about a New York gangster starting his life over in Norway. In addition to playing the lead role, the longtime Bruce Springsteen sideman also co-wrote, produced and scored the series.

His music for the program, which concluded in 2014, is now being collected for a pair of albums due for release next month: Lilyhammer The Score – Volume 1: Jazz and Volume 2: Folk, Rock, Rio, Bits and Pieces. And we have an exclusive premiere of the second volume's "Espresso Martini" that you can listen to below.

The two albums are divided by themes, with the first focusing on the jazz music Van Zandt wrote for the series, while the second gathers three dozen tracks – from short incidental cues and African-influenced pieces to surf and classic rock – that play around in various genres. Both volumes will be released on July 12.

The new "Espresso Martini" is one of the sets' more bluesy songs, a steamy mood-setter that shows off Van Zandt's musical versatility. The song "is an old-school King Curtis-style instrumental featuring Stan Harrison, who is my regular tenor sax player in the Disciples of Soul," Van Zandt tells UCR. "I played the green Gretsch Anniversary model guitar that Marc Ribler got from Santa in [the 2018 Netflix movie] The Christmas Chronicles."

Before Lilyhammer's premiere in 2012, Van Zandt spent six seasons in The Sopranos, starring as another gangster, Tony Soprano's consigliere Silvio Dante. In between and since, Van Zandt also toured with Springsteen, performed on the Boss' albums with other members of the E Street Band and released a series of solo records, including Summer of Sorcery, which came out last month.

With Springsteen's new record, Western Stars, just out, but no E Street Band tour planned, Van Zandt is on tour with the Disciples of Soul this summer. They're currently in Europe, with North American dates starting on June 28. You can see the full schedule at Little Steven's site.