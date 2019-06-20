Heavy Rain Causes Flooding, Road Closures In Utica

The heavy rain has caused some flooding issues in Utica.

Utica Police say no traffic is being allowed on Pleasant Street westbound past Dudley Avenue and there is no eastbound traffic allowed on the Parkway past Kemble Street.

Police are advising motorists to find alternate routes.

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri has issued a Hazardous Conditions Advisory.

Palmieri says city DPW crews are out in full force clearing debris, assessing the conditions and taking necessary measures to alleviate the flooding

He says it will take some time to clear right-of-ways and repair damage.

Anyone experiencing an emergency is asked to call 911.