Usually, stolen bases in baseball or softball are a good thing...but not this time.

Someone stole - literally - all the bases and the pitching rubber from a baseball field in Rome. The worst part is, this isn't the first time this has happened.

Sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday evening, the bases, home plate, and pitching rubber were taken from the field on Bell Road in Rome.

According to a Facebook post from Julie Goetz Summa: "If anyone happens to know why anyone or who would have stolen all the bases home plates and pitching rubbers at the field on bell road please let us know - it’s sad that a youth volunteer run organization should have to constantly battle stuff like this and have to keep replacing it - any calls will be kept confidential."

In a follow-up, Julie says they have received several tips, and are checking to see if anyone has video of the theft. A complaint has been filed with the police as well.

It could turn out to be teens who have too much time of their hands, or perhaps adults who should know better. In any event, you have to be a pretty big jerk to steal equipment from a youth organization made up of volunteers.

If you have any information, please reach out to Julie Goetz Summa on Facebook.