Here’s Another Great Summer Job for $10,000

Wanna be a pool boy or pool girl, and get paid to do it?

Hotels.com is hiring a "poolhop" (the pool version of "bellhop"?) to travel the country "researching the most epic hotel pools." Whoever lands the gig will be paid $10,000, plus travel and lodging expenses, to visit six of the "most epic hotel pools" in the U.S. and document the experience for the website.

The Poolhop's photos will be featured on Hotels.com and social channels for hotel pool lovers to enjoy "as they plan their own pool-inspired getaways," the website said. Prospective candidates can apply by writing 100 words on why they would be right for the job, as well as authoring a 100-word sample review of their favorite hotel pool.

To sum up, according to the post on Hotels.com:

In case we weren't clear enough: Lounge by the pool. Document the experience. Get paid.

The gig will occur during a two-week period this August. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, June 25th.

The hotels on the paid summer tour are the Four Seasons Hualalai in Hawaii, Mondrian Los Angeles, SLS Las Vegas, Garden of the Gods Club and Resort in Colorado Springs, The William Vale in New York and the National Hotel in Miami.

What other hotel pools--here in Central New York and elsewhere--have caught your eye or your fancy?