Tractor Supply Will Open In Boonville Fall 2019

Tractor Supply store has confirmed that they will be opening in Boonville Fall 2019.

The news was posted to Facebook with the following:

The store will provide about 15 new jobs to the Boonville area, with at least half of those being full-time positions. Also, this is one of more than 80 stores that have/will open in 2019. With close to 1800 stores, Tractor Supply is always seeking the right opportunity to grow the retailer’s footprint nationwide. The brand is passionate about serving its unique niche and has identified an opportunity to offer exceptional service and one-of-a-kind products to those living the Out Here lifestyle in the Boonville community."

The store will be housed in the former Great American. We will update you when more information is available.