Ozzy Osbourne to Destroy All Non-Rock Music in New ‘Trolls’ Movie

Ozzy Osbourne is trading in his "Prince of Darkness" moniker for a new title: King of Trolls. The classic rocker will lend his voice to the animated motion picture Trolls World Tour, due for release in April 2020.

The film is a continuation of DreamWorks Animation’s successful Trolls franchise. For the sequel, stars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake will reprise their roles as Poppy and Branch, respectively. According to a press release, the film’s plot will see the duo “discover Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock.”

Osbourne will voice the movie’s villain, King Thrash, leader of the rock trolls. Together with his daughter, Queen Barb, played by Rachel Bloom, the king hopes to destroy all other types of music, leaving rock to reign supreme. The film’s cast includes many other famous voices, including James Corden, Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell and Kenan Thompson.

This isn't Osbourne’s first foray into animated movies. The rocker previously lent his voice to 2011's Gnomeo & Juliet and its sequel, 2018's Sherlock Gnomes. Both of those pictures were produced by fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Elton John.

Word of Osbourne's return to the silver screen is good news for fans concerned about the singer's recent health problems. A series of hospitalizations prompted the 70-year-old rocker to postpone all of his 2019 solo tour dates. Osbourne has since promised to return to the stage, with rescheduled performances planned for 2020.