Heavy Rain Could Bring Flash Flooding to Central New York Today

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of Central New York, as heavy rain moves into the area this afternoon.

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain, some of it heavy at times, developing Thursday afternoon into the evening. Because soil is already saturated, this rain could lead to flash flooding throughout Central New York.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be between 1"-2". Much of that total could fall quickly, during spells of heavy rain.

A possibility exists for thunderstorms with damaging winds, but the risk is slight in the Utica-Rome and Syracuse area.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THIS AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central New York, including

the following areas, Chemung, Cortland, Madison, Northern

Oneida, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern

Oneida, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, and Yates.

Including the cities of Boonville, Seneca Falls,

Auburn, Syracuse, Corning, Hornell, Watkins Glen, Elmira, Ithaca,

Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, Utica, Cortland, Owego, and Waverly

* From 8 AM EDT this morning through this afternoon

* Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through central

New York this morning into the afternoon. Some storms will

contain heavy rain, capable of producing localized flash

flooding. Areas with recent rainfall will be particularly

vulnerable.

If you have had previous flooding this year, you are at an increased risk of additional flooding today.