Parades in Whitesboro and Rome Cancelled

Parades planned in Whitesboro and Rome to lift community spirits are being cancelled.

The Whitesboro Strong Parade scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. "We understand as first responders how hard this will be on families, but in keeping with our county's health initiatives, as well as the CDC guidelines, we support the health of our community," the fire department shared on Facebook.

The hope is to plan a celebration parade once everything returns to normal.

Concerns over social distancing and potentially putting kids in situations that violate the order, Rome City School District Superintendent Peter Blake has asked staff parades not be held this week. "I know our kids are looking forward to seeing their teachers, but at this time, it is not the safest thing to be doing. Please be safe everyone and I hope we never have to experience what our colleagues in the metro region are experiencing."

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Red Coronavirus Banner at the top of the page' or in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications