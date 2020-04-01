A parade of vehicles is being planned to say 'thank you' to medical professionals, and you can be a part of it.

On Friday, April 10th at noon, the parade will start to snake it's way past hospitals, nursing homes, and rehabilitation centers in a show of support to our front line medical personnel.

Organizer Kaylee Mulligan says "Our parade will drive past several local hospitals and nursing homes, beeping and waving." She says "I know this isn’t proving much physical help but it is showing support for our amazing medical staff working long hours to help others even though they are at risk. The elderly at the nursing homes aren’t allowed visitors at the moment so I’m sure they will appreciate that we are showing we care, as well."

Vehicles will meet at Sangertown Square, on the side closest to Seneca Turnpike just before 12. At noon we will head to our first stop, Presbyterian Home and from there the parade travels through New Hartford, Clinton, and Utica. The trip will take about 50 minutes. Everyone is encouraged to stay in their vehicles.

If you'd like to participate, decorate your vehicle and just show up! The map of the parade is here: