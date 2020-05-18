2020 has been the year of being creative. From drive by birthdays to drive-in concerts. In Poland seniors held a prom parade.

Saturday, May 16th would have been the senior prom in Poland but the coronavirus pandemic put an end to that. Many had already bought dresses and tuxedos for the big night. So instead of letting the formal wear go to waste, seniors got dressed up for a parade through the town. The Poland Fire Department even joined in, adding firetrucks to the parade, lights and sirens.

"We support these students, and we join them, and all of our community, in the sacrifices that have been made this spring," the Poland Fire Department shared on Facebook.

With seniors missing out on so much due to COVID-19, it's nice to see them finding alternative ways to celebrate.