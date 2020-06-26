New Hartford PD Commends Strength of 4-Year-Old Cancer Survivor

Ella Ryan may only be 4 years old and stand about 3 feet tall, but her little body contains an enormous amount of strength.

That's the message the New Hartford Police Department shared earlier this week after they led a community parade for Ella. The New Hartford 4-year-old has been valiantly fighting cancer, and on Wednesday, she finished her last chemotherapy treatment and got to "Ring the Bell!"

After a parade led Ella and her bright yellow tutu and bow back home, New Hartford officers surprised her with a gift: her very own pink toy carriage and pony, fit for a princess. Sweet ride, right?!

New Hartford Police Department

"It was our honor and privilege to lead her parade and visit her upon returning home so we could give her a little gift," the New Hartford Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "Ella, we wish you a healthy, happy future and thank you for showing us what 'real strength' is."

How sweet! We send our best for Ella and her family. She certainly is an inspiring girl and a great example of true strength here in Central New York.