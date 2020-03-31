Whitesboro Teachers and First Responders Spreading Cheer in Community Parade

Whitesboro teachers and first responders are spreading cheer this weekend with a community parade.

Everyone is encouraged to come out on their porch or front lawn and wave to the first responders and school staff as they drive by.

The Whitesboro School Community Parade will be held Saturday, April 4 from 11:00AM-1:00PM.

The parade will begin at each elementary school parking lot and travel throughout each district.
Staff members wishing to participate can meet at their school's parking lot at 10:30AM.

