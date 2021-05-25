Celebrate July 4th with Hamilton’s Annual Parade and Fireworks Display

One community in Madison County that believes they are "better together" - and will be hosting their annual Independence Day celebration.

The village board in Hamilton, New York, announced that they will be moving forward with planning and preparation of the festivities.

According to "This is Hamilton, NY" on Facebook, the parade will be taking place on July 3 starting around 1PM.

We are proud to announce Hamilton’s parade with the theme "Better Together." Our frontline heroes from Community Memorial will be honored as the Grand Marshals. We ask all on the route to spread out safely and please respect all your neighbors. We can be successful by being better together! Colgate University will graciously be celebrating with a firework display on the evening of July 4th.

If you or someone you know is looking to have a float in the parade, you can get in contact with event organizers, Chelsea Lehmann and Sean Nevison, at carhart87@gmail.com and csnevison@gmail.com.

Many in Oneida County are upset about the decision that was made in Utica. Mayor Robert Palmieri announced mid-May that after careful deliberation and communication with public health officials and event organizers, the city would not be hosting a 4th of July Parade or Fireworks celebration this year.

We were hoping to host a parade and fireworks as in years past and waited as long as we could before making a final determination. We are certainly disappointed as this was a very difficult decision, but the health, well-being and safety of our residents is the most important priority.

Do you know of any other towns in Central New York hosting 4th of July celebrations? Let us know inside our station app!

