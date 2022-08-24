Ozzy Osbourne Swore Off Taking Acid After Talking to a Horse for an Hour

Ozzy Osbourne has lived the colorful life of a rock star, often dabbling in a variety of substances throughout 70-plus years. In a recent interview, Osbourne revealed to the Daily Star that he had tried acid, but gave it up after having an hour-long conversation with a horse.

Setting the scene, Osbourne reveals that these were very different times than today, explaining, "At that time in America, people were very fond of lacing your drinks with acid. I didn't care."

He recalled, “I used to swallow handfuls of tabs at a time. The end of it came when we got back to England. I took 10 tabs of acid, then went for a walk in a field. I ended up standing there talking to this horse for about an hour."

That must've been some conversation. So why exactly did Osbourne have so much to say? “In the end the horse turned round and told me to fuck off," said Osbourne. "That was it for me.”

After a relapse with drugs and alcohol in 2013, Osbourne issued a public apology for his relapse. A year later, he stated of his sobriety, "I did what I did when I was 21 and I did what I did when I was 30, but now I feel better today than I did in a long time and I'm 66," crediting exercise and a clean lifestyle for his health outlook. "There's no mysterious fucking hex from Satan," adds the rocker. "To be honest with you, I just really like being sober."

In 2020, Osbourne made a triumphant recording return with Ordinary Man, an album that he revealed was the first album he'd made completely sober. Osbourne is now ramping up to his latest solo set, Patient Number 9, which is due Sept. 9 through Epic. Pre-orders are available here.