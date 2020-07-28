Over 1500 Donations Roll in For Annual CNY Bike Giveaway

The CNY Family Bike Giveaway is preparing for another season of deliveries, and thanks to the generosity of the community, they'll be able to provide free bikes for an incredible number of people without them.

The Syracuse Police Department shared photos from last weekend's donation event, thanking the long list of organizations and businesses, including Driver's Village in Cicero, that lended their support. According to Driver's Village, they hoped to gather 500 bikes with the event. In just the first 20 minutes, Central New Yorkers had dropped off over 100 bikes, and after two days, the CNY Family Bike Giveaway had over 1500 bikes, more than tripling their goal.

All of the bikes are now being fixed up and over the next few months, CNY Bike Giveaway's Jan Maloff and officers from Syracuse and Cicero will deliver the bikes to people in the area. There will also be a giveaway event at 9 a.m. on August 25 at the A. Dewitt Memorial Funeral Home in Syracuse where people of all ages can choose and go home with their repurposed bikes.

The organization is currently looking for volunteers of any skill level to clean, repair and transfer the bikes leading up to August's event. Monetary donations are also needed for bike parts during repairs. If you'd like to volunteer or donate, contact Jan Maloff at 315-530-7751. You can also mail checks to CNY Family Bike Giveaway at 319 Barrington Road Syracuse, New York 13214.

Maloff was featured in WCNY's Inspiring NY series last year for his work providing bikes for thousands of Central New Yorkers.