Tractor-Trailer Follows Too Close, Hits Snow Plow in Cicero in Early Morning Accident
During the winter more than ever, it's important to stay alert and drive safely while out on slick roads.
After some slippery early-morning conditions on Tuesday, New York State Police are now investigating a crash in Onondaga County involving a state plow truck and a tractor-trailer.
State Police in North Syracuse and the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on I-81 in Cicero at 3:59 a.m. Tuesday morning, where they found both the plow and the tractor-trailer on the interstate shoulder. State Police said the tractor-trailer had struck the plow truck from behind, causing both vehicles to veer off the roadway.
Both the state plow truck operator, 25-year-old Stephen Brewster of East Syracuse, and the tractor-trailer driver, 55-year-old Rolando Merino-Rios of North Syracuse, were transported to Upstate University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police also issued Merino-Rios tickets for "speed not reasonable and prudent" and for following too closely.
State Police are still investigating the incident.
The combination of slick roads, impaired visibility and slow-moving vehicles like plows on the roadways can pose serious danger if drivers aren't careful. Always watch out for snow plows and keep a safe distance at all times so their drivers can keep doing their incredibly important jobs.
And if we don't say it enough: When you see a car on the side of the road, MOVE OVER.