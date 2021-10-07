Get Grand Waterfront Views With This $1.2 Million Dollar Home In Cicero
Surely anyone who decides to buy this home will live easy and be able to relax. How could you not with views this good and access to Oneida Lake?
They say dream big, right? If you do, this house is the one to look at. With all of the features it has, plus the land you get, you can't go wrong. If you fancy yourself a great cook, you have a kitchen that will impress. Maybe you're into cars, the garage can accommodate. Perhaps you just like to take a nice bath in a clawfoot tub after a stressful day at work? Check, check, and check.
Check Out This Incredible $1.2 Million Dollar Home Right On Oneida Lake
Located in Cicero, this home will amaze you around every corner. Its most incredible feature happens to be the land it is on. This home will give you amazing views of Oneida Lake. Yeah, it has quite the price tag on it. For $1,170,000, it does seem worth it.
This home has a wide-open floor plan with a gigantic living room and eat-in kitchen right off of it. It also features 4 bedrooms along with 3 bathrooms. The total livable space is around 5,500 square feet. On top of that, you get a three-car garage leaving you plenty of room for storage.
You could own this literal and real-life dream home that offers very elegant design cues like barn doors into one of the bedrooms, and including an overview of the living area from the second floor.
Sometimes you'll get a house like this and assume it is all house but then the back yard is microscopic. Not here. This yard will wow all of your guests at parties and prove the home worth as those parties can be close to the house, or lakeside. Plus, being in Cicero, you're close to all of the action and central to most things in Central New York.
Just picture yourself in this home, it's easy to do that. Even if you can't afford it, we all can dream. This house is what dreams are made of.
