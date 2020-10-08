Roll to the Polls on Election Day in Syracuse

No matter who you end up voting for in the 2020 Election, this bike share company knows how important it is to make sure that everyone's voice is heard.

Gotcha, an electric bike company that set its wheels in Syracuse last year, is offering free rides to the polls on November 3 "to help people overcome transportation barriers in the electoral process."

Gotcha's "Roll to the Polls" campaign will be available in cities and at universities across the country where the company's bike currently are. Here in New York, Binghamton University is among the colleges participating in the program.

It's super easy to access the deal when you're ready to head to your local polling station on November 3. Just open the Gotcha app, find a bike, scooter or cruiser nearby, and enter the code VOTE2020 to ride for free.

Gotcha debuted its E-bikes in Syracuse at a launch event last summer. Crowds of people showed up to try out the new bikes for themselves, including Otto the Orange and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. The seafoam green and black bikes come with a cup holder and and a nifty phone holder so you can safely use GPS while traveling across the city.

Read more about the Gotcha bikes and their mission to help Americans Roll to the Polls for the upcoming Election Day on the company's website.