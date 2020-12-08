Syracuse Organization Asking For More Bike Donations Ahead of This Month’s Giveaway

CNY Family Bike Giveaway's next event is approaching quickly, and the organization is in need of more generous donations from the community.

Back in July, the Syracuse Police Department, along with Driver's Village in Cicero and many other local volunteers, helped the group collect bike donations for the annual giveaway. In just a matter of two days, they had collected more than 1500 bikes, more than tripling their goal.

Syracuse Police Department

While the number was astounding, 2020 made the next few months difficult. The group "had difficulty repairing some [of the bikes] due to lack of availability [and] increase in prices of parts," according to the group's website.

The CNY Family Bike Giveaway quickly approaching and is scheduled for December 19 in the parking lot of the A. Dewitt Memorial Funeral Home at 4612 South Salina St. in Syracuse. With less than two weeks to gather up more bikes, the organization is asking the community for more donations to help out families in need this holiday season.

If you'd like to contribute a bike (or two), you can drop off your donations between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day through December 18 at the New York State Fairgrounds. Just enter through Gate 2 and follow the signs for the bike giveaway.

Learn more about the CNY Family Bike Giveaway and its founder, Jan Maloff, in the video below.