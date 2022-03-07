Soar To New Flavor Heights in Syracuse With This Amazing Chicken Wing Flight
Have you been to a restaurant for chicken wings lately and thought to yourself, "Man, I wish I could have more than one flavor." In most cases, you can't mix up flavors unless you're doing multiple orders of ten. Until now.
Peacock Bar & Grill of Cicero has been popping up all over my Facebook feed lately in the numerous food review groups I'm apart of. I can also confidently say I have yet to see any kind of negative review for them, which is great.
A photo that popped up in my newsfeed that was posted by the restaurant left me craving chicken wings in the most unbelievable way, and it's for two different reasons: 1) due to the price of chicken wings over the past year or so, I haven't had them in a while, and 2) this photo had me thinking "is that a....chicken wing flight?"
Why yes...you heard me correctly: a chicken wing flight.
It's available with Peacock Bar & Grill for $19.95 and you get to experience the three most popular flavors that they sell: Garlic Jalapeño, Dill Pickle and Spicy Maple. Is your mouth watering yet?
Based on the comments, there's no substitutions - meaning the three flavors listed above are the ones that come with all of the flights. Honestly, I'm not complaining. Give me a little blue cheese to dip them in and I'll be good.
Check out the photo for yourself. The flavors are a little bit unique - would you give them a try? Let us know inside our station app.