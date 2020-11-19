Cicero Woman Collecting Birthday Cards for Her Mother Who Turns 94 on Thanksgiving

During a year that's been tough on everyone, a woman in Cicero is asking the Central New York community to help her celebrate a very important woman in her life.

Kathy Knittel's mom, Louise Yerdon, is approaching her 94th birthday this Thanksgiving. She's lived in Cicero for most of her life, working as a waitress at the Hickory House in her earlier years before dedicating 20 years of hard work to Affordable Flowers and The Floral Garden.

After Louise's son and husband passed away in 1998 and 2001, she's gotten by with the help of her family, her faithful dog, Ginger, and her hobbies, like crocheting and doing puzzles and scratch-offs. Louise also loves bingo, but she hasn't been able to play much this year because of the pandemic.

Kathy said her mom has always strived "to live to 100 and be on the jelly jar," and while Louise now uses a walker, Kathy said she still has her mind and is very witty.

In honor of Louise's 94th birthday, Kathy is asking Central New Yorkers (and beyond) to send her mom birthday cards to cheer her up during this rough year we've all had. While Kathy and her family are hoping for a fitting number of 94 cards, there's no harm in sending more! You can send cards via mail to Lou at The Flower Gardens: 8390 Brewerton Road, Cicero, NY, 13039.