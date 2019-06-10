Oswego County Couple Arrested For Leaving Their Baby In A Car

A Cleveland, NY couple is under arrest after allegedly leaving their child in a car at a Wegman's in Cicero.

State Police in North Syracuse say, they were called to the Wegman's on State Route 11 after a shopper called 911 to report an infant crying inside a locked vehicle with the windows slightly cracked and the engine off.

An investigation revealed a bystander was able to take a golf club from his vehicle and wedge it into the window and open the door. EMS crews assessed the 6-month-old infant and determined the girl to be in good health.

Store surveillance video showed the infant was left alone for approximately 20 minutes. As a result of the investigation, 39-year-old Travis LePage and 34-year-old Renee LePage of Cleveland, NY were arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child. They will appear in the Town of Cicero court at a later date.