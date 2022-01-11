Bed Bugs Are Back in New York in a Big Way

It's not just people taking a vacation to warmer weather. Bed bugs are on the move too. But some are still hiding in New York, a state with one of the highest jumps in Orkin's annual list of Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.

Chicago has the honor as the top city for bed bugs for the second year in a row. New York City and Philadelphia saw the biggest increase. The Big Apple moved up 9 spots to land at #3 on the top places to find bed bugs. Buffalo also jumped up one to #28. Syracuse and Albany, previous buggy cities, have fallen off the list.

#3 New York (#9)

#28 Buffalo, NY (+1)

Americans tired of being cooped up from the coronavirus pandemic began to travel again over the last year, and so did the bugs.

As consumers plan for travel in 2022 amid the evolving pandemic, it’s easy to forget that bed bugs are still very much a threat. Taking into consideration the staffing shortages associated with the hospitality industry, it might be the case that bed bug introductions are not being monitored as often as desired.

Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel says bed bugs are master hitchhikers. "They travel home with people when they likely don't realize it."

Those pesky buggers can spread quickly too. Females deposit one to five eggs a day and may lay up to 500 eggs in their lifetime. If they are living in normal room temperatures and have an adequate food supply, they can live for more than 300 days, making treatment challenging.

Orkin has provided tips to prevent bed bugs from entering your home in the first place and what to do if you find them.

Tips To Prevent Bed Bugs:

Inspect your home for signs of bed bugs. Check places where bed bugs hide, including mattress tags and seams, behind baseboards, headboards, electrical outlets, and picture frames.

Decrease clutter to make it easier to spot bed bugs.

Inspect your residence regularly—when you move in, after a trip when a service worker visits, or after guests stay overnight.

Examine all secondhand furniture before bringing it inside.

Wash and dry your bed linens often, using the hottest temperature allowed.

Bed Bugs on Vacation

When traveling, remember to check for bed bugs before you S.L.E.E.P.

S urvey the room for small black or brown spots. "A flashlight or even your mobile phone’s screen is helpful to spotting bed bug activity on furniture, linens, and most importantly, your mattress."

urvey the room for small black or brown spots. "A flashlight or even your mobile phone’s screen is helpful to spotting bed bug activity on furniture, linens, and most importantly, your mattress." L ift and look for hiding spots: the mattress, box spring, furniture, behind baseboards, pictures and even torn wallpaper.

ift and look for hiding spots: the mattress, box spring, furniture, behind baseboards, pictures and even torn wallpaper. E levate luggage off the floor, away from the bed and wall. The safest spot is on a counter or in the bathroom.

levate luggage off the floor, away from the bed and wall. The safest spot is on a counter or in the bathroom. E valuate your luggage when you repack and again when you get home.

valuate your luggage when you repack and again when you get home. *Place clothes in the dryer on high heat for at least 15 minutes after you get home.

See the complete list of Buggiest Cities at Orkin.com.

Top 6 Stupidest Bugs We Won't Miss During Central New York Winters Central New York's winters give us a brief reprieve from some pretty awful bugs.

These 10 Bugs Found In New York Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine