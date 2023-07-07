Original Journey Guitarist, Born in Central New York, Dies at 76

George Tickner, a guitarist from Syracuse and one of the original founding members of the rock group Journey, has passed away at the age of 76.

Neal Schon, the longtime lead guitarist who also co-founded the band, broke the news on social media:

Journey Junkies, I have some very sad news. GEORGE TICKNER, Journey's original rhythm guitarist and songwriting contributor on their first three albums, has passed away. He was 76 years old. Godspeed, George... thank you for the music.

Tickner was born in Syracuse in 1946 and played in a psychedelic rock band called Frumious Bandersnatch during the '60s before forming Journey with Ross Valory, Gregg Rolie, Prairie Prince and Neal Schon.

Schon is the last original member of the band still active.

Tickner only appears on the recording of the band's self-titled debut album, "Journey," released in 1975, but he's given songwriting credits on their next two albums as well. Journey's debut album received critical acclaim and set the stage for the band's subsequent success.

Tickner left the band in 1975 to attend Stanford University, where he earned a PhD on a full scholarship. In 2005 he made a rare public appearance with Journey as the band received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Although Tickner's time with Journey was relatively short-lived, his legacy as a founding member remains an integral part of the band's history.

Journey hit the road this year to celebrate the band's 50th anniversary, which included a stop in Buffalo back in March.

