Open Letter to Hero Who Came to Rescue After Breaking Down 10 Hours From Home
What happens when you break down on a back road 10 hours from home and you don't have AAA? You panic and start praying for a miracle.
It happened on the back roads of North Carolina as we were coming home from a week on the beach. We missed a turn and ended up in the middle of nowhere, with no cell service. Of course, that's where the car overheated and we had to pull over between two cotton fields.
David to the Rescue
We did manage to limp the vehicle into an abandoned school parking lot and once the panic subsided, calls were made to try and find a tow truck, on a Saturday morning. Luckily, David from D&D Towing was close by and came to give us a lift.
Southern Hospitality
Not only did David have a tow truck, but he had a garage too, and offered to fix the vehicle when it opened on Monday. If that wasn't lucky enough, the kind gentleman agreed to pick Andrew up at the airport when he flew back to get his repaired car.
Who does that? Talk about true Southern hospitality!
Pile Into One Car
Thankfully, we were traveling with our friends. So we just transferred our luggage and crammed all 5 of us into the vehicle for a 10-hour drive back home. It may have been a little too close for comfort at times but at least our prayers were answered with the arrival of our angel, David.
Maybe the next beach trip will be less eventful and Andrew will have roadside service. Although who knows if AAA would've responded as quickly or with someone as nice as David. He was our hero and someone we won't soon forget.
And we have a great story to tell for years to come.
30 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness to Restore Your Faith in Humanity