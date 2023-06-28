Oops! Upstate NY Janitor Destroys $1M in Research by Turning Off Freezer

You think this guy was fired or what?

Over 20 years of research was gone in a flash after a janitor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute cut power to a freezer because it was making an "annoying beeping sound."

The Troy, New York-based technological research university has filed a $1M lawsuit against Daigle Cleaning Systems, Inc, the employer of the janitor in question. Daigle Cleaning Systems worked for RPI back in 2020 for several months when the incident occurred.

The freezer reportedly contained "high level research" specimens, which possessed incredible innovation possibilities. They contained cell cultures and samples which were sensitive to even slight temperature changes. The particular cultures were required to stay between minus -115.6 and minus -108.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

"THIS FREEZER IS BEEPING AS IT IS UNDER REPAIR. PLEASE DO NOT MOVE OR UNPLUG IT."

According to the lawsuit submitted to the Rensselaer County Supreme Court, professors who oversaw the freezer in the Biochemical Solar Energy Research department became aware of the beeping and put up a notice until the freezer's manufacturer could inspect what was causing it. It was deemed the cultures would be fine until repairs were made.

In the meantime, they put up a warning and even a lockbox over the socket to prevent tampering. But the janitor said he flipped the circuit breakers from "on" to "off" in attempt to remedy the situation.

(The janitor) understood that he had no authority to look inside the panel or touch the breakers but again maintained he was trying to help.

The janitor himself is not targeted in the lawsuit, simply his employer for lack of proper training and supervision. Daigle Cleaning Systems has 30 days to respond to the summons that was issued on June 16.

